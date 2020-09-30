The war between Kangana Ranaut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) isn’t showing signs of settling down anytime soon. Earlier, BMC demolished Kangana’s office and now, the actress has accused the governing body of trying to socially isolate her.

Taking to Twitter, the Manikarnika actress shared that the corporation has threatened her neighbours to not support her. Otherwise, the body will take action against them by breaking their houses.

In the post, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbours, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbours have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Till now, there’s no statement from BMC’s side on the matter and looks like the battle between Kangana Ranaut and the corporation to get more intense.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently lashed out at the Mumbai Police for YouTuber Saahil Chaudhary’s arrest. While calling Uddhav Thackeray an incompetent Chief Minister, she said that the city is under Gunda Raj. Below are all the deets about the same.

Saahil Chaudhary was taken in 3-day judicial custody by the crime branch for questioning the Maharashtra Government in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. An FIR was filed against the YouTuber, which led to the Police taking this step. Kangana shared the same news piece and asked if questioning the CM is a crime.

In her Tweet regarding the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question the world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary”.

Later Kangana Ranaut also said how the Mumbai Police was quick in taking action against Saahil Chaudhary, but are still to do anything on Payal Ghosh’s FIR. She wrote, “Somebody random files an FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed an FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia ?”

