Even after almost three months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, this case has not reached any conclusion. What started as a plain suicide case has taken a mysterious turn. So many hidden secrets have unfolded in resolving this case. From murder to drugs, so many angles have come in front. Amidst all this, Sara Ali Khan and SSR’s relationship details have also come out.

The Kedarnath couple was head over heels in love with each other. In Fact, the late actor was too fond of Sara and vice versa. But, the Simmba actress broke up with Sushant and revealed about the reason only recently during the NCB interrogation. But after his death, she has taken such a step which might melt your hearts.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Keshav is now working with Sara Ali Khan. Keshav had grabbed a lot of limelight after the actor’s death as he was showered with a lot of questions from the Police and CBI. The Narcotics Control Bureau even interrogated him for the drug-related matter of the death case.

Reportedly, Keshav has been hired as a house staff member of Sara. The security guard has confirmed this. Keshav was one of the few people who were present at Sushant’s Bandra residence where he was found dead on June 14. Furthermore, earlier he was also snapped reaching the DRDO office with Sidharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh after being summoned by the Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) for interrogation.

When questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in the intercom phone, Keshav has reportedly requested to be left alone as the matter is over as of now. This news was further confirmed by Neeraj Singh’s uncle, the other domestic help of SSR. He said that the latter had gone to Goa and that he went when the actress called him. Singh’s uncle also stated that Keshav is back in Mumbai and that it has been two days since he came from Goa.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan arrived in the city a few days back after being summoned by the NCB for questioning. Her name surfaced amidst the agency’s ongoing probe into the Bollywood drug nexus that is currently grabbing headlines.

