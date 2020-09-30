Akshay Kumar As Politician, Ranveer Singh As S*x Doctor - Bhumi Pednekar's Alternative Career Options For These Celebs

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut with YRF film Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, is now earning accolades for her latest film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film is now streaming on Netflix. Along with Bhumi, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma and others were also seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

However, now the actress has appeared on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha season 5, where she suggested some alternative career option for some A-list actors in Bollywood. She has also revealed what Ranveer Singh could become if not an actor.

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar had worked as a casting director for Band Baaja Baaraat and she had auditioned Ranveer Singh for the lead character. Talking about auditioning Ranveer, she said, “It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo (Sharma, casting director at Yash Raj Films) he is as authentic as it gets,” she said.

Bhumi also mentioned that the audition tape is available on YouTube now and she found it when one of the fan clubs tagged her. However, when she was asked about which actor would make for a good ‘sex upchaar doctor’, the actress’s response left everyone in splits. She told Neha, “I think, Ranveer. I think he will have some great hacks.” The actress also suggested alternative professions for other Bollywood actors as well.

Bhumi Pednekar told Neha that Arjun Kapoor would make for a great Standup Comedian and Ayushmann Khurrana could take up Cricket commentating. She also said Hrithik Roshan can become a stylist as she feels he’s very slick. Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar, she suggested that both would make a great VO Artist.

Furthermore, the actress during the podcast also suggested that Akshay Kumar can become a politician and Siddharth Malhotra a Gym instructor. And lastly, she named her Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aryan could be a perfect fit for Therapist or agony aunt/ uncle profession since he has a lot of fundas.

What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar’s suggestion of alternative career option for Bollywood actors? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Gurmeet Choudhary & Wife Debina Bonnerjee Test COVID-19 Positive, Fans Worried!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube