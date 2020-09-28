Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala To Be Screened At Indo-German Film Week

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He is one such actor who never fears in experimenting with his roles. From playing a gay character like a boss to portraying a sperm donor’s character, this actor has done it all and aced it. The Vicky Donor actor is now one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood and many big filmmakers want to work with him. But, the actor is currently on cloud 9 as his film “Bala” is a part of the ongoing Indo-German Film Week.

“Absolutely thrilled to announce that ‘Bala’ will be showcased today at the #IndoGermanFilmWeek,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The film narrates the plight of a young man, portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana who suffers from premature balding. It was released in November 2019. Even though there was another movie Ujda Chaman which revolved around the same genre, Bala won every heart. Not only in India but the overseas collection was also good.

Yami, too, expressed her happiness about the screening of “Bala” at the festival. Both Yami and Bhumi have worked with Ayushmann before and both their Jodi’s are loved by fans. In Fact, Bhumi went on to say that her pairing with the Bala actor is a hit machine. Don’t we all agree to this?

The Indo-German Film Week began on September 24 in Berlin.

