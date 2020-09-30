In 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic. Titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the sports drama was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey and starred film stars Sushant along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. Even though Dhoni wasn’t involved in the writing process, he eventually became a consultant on the film.

For those who do not know, the idea to make a biopic on the cricketer was put forward by Dhoni’s manager, Arun Pandey after an incident at an airport after the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final. Development for the same began two years later, with the consent of Dhoni.

Today, as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story turns four, we take a look at some unknown trivia about the film. I know we are all aware that Dhoni himself trained Sushant, but did you know it was Sakshi Dhoni’s actual wedding dress used in the film?

As per a 2017 interview Akshay Kumar gave the Times of India, the Khiladi actor revealed that he was keen to play the role of MS Dhoni, but director Neeraj Pandey politely refused. The actor said it was because he didn’t look like the character.

Sakshi Dhoni lent her actual wedding dress for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. You read that, right! Kiara Advani wore Mahi’s real-life wife’s wedding attire for the scenes in the film.

Director Neeraj Pandey and the makers were in conversation with BCCI to use actual footage of cricket matches for their film. And as per reports on Cinestaan, the makers of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story shelled out 50,000 for each second of footage. It is believed that the price was later negotiated.

As reported by The Telegraph T2, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was all set to play cricketer Virat Kohli in the film. But his role was cut from the movie. Other actors who were reportedly part of the team – but never made it – included John Abraham as Yuvraj Singh, Ram Charan Teja as Suresh Raina, Shreyas Talpade as Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gulati as Zaheer and Kader Khan as Greg Chappell.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was made on a budget of Rs 80 crores and reports suggested that cricketer MS Dhoni was paid 40 crores to help make this biopic. Later Dhoni cleared the air and stated that all the money is supposed for charity work.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story collected a total of 133 crores at the box office and was the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

