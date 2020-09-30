Shraddha Kapoor Exits Aadai Remake Due To A N*de Scene, Nushrat Bharucha Steps In?

It was earlier learnt that the makers of Amala Paul’s Aadai’s Hindi remake are keen to have Shraddha Kapoor. The role required a bold actress who is up for doing difficult and controversial scenes.

While Shraddha was quite keen on doing the film, the things seem to have not worked out. Now we hear that the makers have approached Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha for the same.

According to a Pinkvilla report, “They wanted someone who is bold and will be up to take the risk. It’s an A rated film with several bold scenes, including a completely n*de scene. They had approached Shraddha Kapoor first but it didn’t work out. Now, they have offered the film to Nushrat Bharucha who has liked the script. But what needs to be seen is how the team plans to shoot and execute it since it’s a very tricky space to be in. They wanted a performer who can play the vivacious and the vulnerable with equal aplomb and Nushrat fit their bill. But she is yet to sign on the dotted line because the modalities are currently being discussed.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor who had a superb 2018 hasn’t found luck in her side this year. Earlier this year her Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D couldn’t perform the way many had expected. Then she found herself in trouble regarding the ongoing drugs controversy. Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha found her name among a list of celebs who allegedly consumed banned drugs. It was recently said that Shraddha along with other actresses like Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan has almost got a clean chit but that was again denied by NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau has said that such reports are “devoid” of “truth and facts”.

“The news article mentioning that the drugs law enforcement agency giviing clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth.”

He said that the necessary “rebuttal” is being issued to the concerned.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

