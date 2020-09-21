Kalki Koechlin Backs Anurag Kashyap: "Don't Let This Social Media Circus Get To You... Love from An Ex-Wife"

Anurag Kashyap came under the spotlight after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct. The filmmaker has been getting support from many women he is related to and worked with. After Richa Chadha, now Kashyap’s ex-wife and actor Kalki Koechlin has opened up on the row. Kalki has advised Kashyap to no let the circus get him and here is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh accused Anurag of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour against her. In an interview, she even went on to say that Kashyap told her it was okay. Ghosh has also claimed that the Dev D filmmaker said that all his actresses are just a call away for him.

In her note Kalki Koechlin wrote, “Dear Anurag, Don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kalki Koechlin added, “This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex-wife (sic).”

Apart from Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap has also found support in his first wife, Arti Bajaj. Earlier in the day, Richa Chadha’s lawyer also issued a statement. Richa’s lawyer condemned her being dragged in the controversy.

