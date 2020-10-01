Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor Starrer's Music Will Be Composed By Bekhayali Fame Sachet-Parampara

The music duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are gearing up to create a score for Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor yet again.

The duo, who became overnight sensations creating “Bekhayali” for the actor in his last year’s blockbuster “Kabir Singh“, will now compose music for Shahid in his forthcoming film, “Jersey”.

On Thursday, Sachet Tandon took to Instagram and expressed his joy on being a part of the film.

“Wishing you two @shahidkapoor @mrunalofficial2016 and our entire team all the best,” Sachet Tandon wrote.

“Jersey” is the Hindi remake of Nani’s 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu original, will call the shots on the Hindi remake, too. The cast is currently in Dehradun to start shooting in the scenic hill town.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Sachet posted a picture where he is seen cutting the cake with security guards and other staff members.

“Celebrating this birthday with the warriors who have kept us safe,” he captioned the post.

Fans and colleagues were impressed by Sachet’s gesture.

Singer Tulsi Kumar commented: “Wow.”

“The best way to celebrate birthdays amid pandemic,” a user wrote.

Wishing him on his birthday, singer Parampara of the Sachet-Parampara duo, penned a special post. “On your birthday I, and I am sure everyone who follow us here on Instagram will agree that You’ve killed it massively with your talent and music in the industry. You’re the best Sachet . You’ve shown what it is to be you. Pure you. Thank you for making Sachet-Parampara, what we are today and how we will be in future. I remember celebrating your first birthday 5 years back at #TheVoiceIndia sets with small bunch of friends and family.

