PAST TENSE(D): When Dolly Bindra Made SHOCKING Revelations Against Radhe Maa & Said, “Asked Me To Have S*x With One Of Her Followers"





Advertisement

Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa, our very own self-made god woman has been making a lot of headlines lately. The 55-year-old is entering the Bigg Boss 14 house and her fans are going gaga over the same.

Radhe Maa has been a part of different controversies but today, we are gonna talk about the one when Dolly Bindra accused her of s*xually exploiting her.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Dolly Bindra revealed that Radhe Maa asked her to have s*x with one her followers and said, “In 2014, Radhe Maa had invited me to this event which was being organised at a senior police officer’s residence. She asked me to have sex with one of her followers. Her male and female followers were already indulging in obscene acts. She had perhaps planned an orgy.”

Dolly added, “Radhe Maa is claiming on social media that she has the support of Sampla, who is an MP from Hoshiarpur.”

Dolly also alleged that Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla who happens to be a Radhe Maa supporter was trying to influence the case.

The Chandigarh police were investigating the case back then after receiving a complaint from the Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, Radhe Maa is all excited to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 and is the highest-paid contestant of the show.

For the unversed, day before yesterday, Sukhvinder’s promo video went viral. It witnessed the self-proclaim goddess holding her ‘Trishul’ and sending good vibes across the house. She was inside the house and was heard praying, “Bigg Boss is baar bohot chale.”

As per a Bigg Boss 14 insider, Radhe Maa is earning as much as 25 lakhs per week. Even if the show spans 3 months this season and Sukhvinder manages to be in the finale, she would surely be taking home a salary of 3 crores. And if she manages to win the show, she could be amongst the richest TV personalities overnight!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: From Radhe Maa To Jasmin Bhasin – These Contestants’ Net Worth Will Shock You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube