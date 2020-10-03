The entire nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti yesterday. Several Bollywood celebs poured in the wishes on Mahatma’s birth anniversary and superstar Shah Rukh Khan too shared an enlightening message for fans. But seems like his Fan co-actor, Sayani Gupta isn’t very happy over his message.

On Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time….it should be Hear no bad…see no bad….speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.”

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s post, Sayani Gupta asked the star to stand up for the truth and speak whenever needed. Her tweet was in reference to Hathras gang rape case.

Sayani Gupta wrote, “Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk.”

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile recently Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan broke her silence on trolls and gave them back. Suhana shared a cryptic post on misogyny as Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan and other actresses continue to get personally targeted in the drug probe. She has also opened up about the mean words like a black cat and other derogatory remarks made on her skin colour.

Suhana Khan shared a long note that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

