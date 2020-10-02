Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Revisiting Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Indian cinema has always been one of the most impactful mediums that connect people. When it comes to highlighting the role of the heroes that worked for our nation, Rajkumar Hirani’s classic places itself as the most iconic movie for ‘Bapu’ that it brought to the screens. Let’s revisit the film this Gandhi Jayanti.

Rajkumar Hirani is one such director who has a keen eye for stories that resonate with the audience. The director has given tribute to the father of our nation ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ time and again, and we recall those sweet memories of learnings today on the account of Gandhi Jayanti. The filmmaker directed Lage Raho Munna Bhai and a special heartfelt video marking the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, he weaved a film that brought Mahatma Gandhi’s life and teachings for generations to come.

Talking about his film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was a massive hit at the box office, is still considered a cult classic – It was a film which was widely loved and appreciated by the audience. The film took to theatres in 2006 and is inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The film stars Sanjay Dutt whose character is that of a don and surprisingly, he starts seeing the images of Gandhiji. From thereon, Munnabhai starts to practice what is called as ‘Gandhigiri’ which highlighted Gandhi’s way of life. The film heralded a cultural impact in India and also was the first Hindi film to be shown in the United Nations.

In 2019, which marked 150th Gandhi Jayanti, the filmmaker made sure to contribute again in his own way to celebrate the life of the father of the nation and not forget his contribution in our freedom struggle. He made a film with eight biggest actors of Bollywood who spoke about one important quality, each. The video educated the youth and was a nice reminder of Gandhiji’s courage, wisdom and legacy he left behind which lives on even today.

