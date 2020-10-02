Khaali Peeli Box Office Review: Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Would’ve Been A Decent Theatrical Grosser

Khaali Peeli Box Office Review: Star Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire, Anup Soni, Zakir Hussain, Satish Kaushik

Director: Maqbool Khan

Produced By: Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, Anup Poddar

Watch On: Zee Plex

Note: It has been more than 6 months since theatres have been closed all over the nation due to ongoing pandemic. No film has released at the Box Office in this time period so our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t imply the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Khaali Peeli would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on Oct 2 i.e. Gandhi Jayanti.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Khaali Peeli we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Khaali Peeli Box Office Review: Expectations

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday make an interesting onscreen couple. Both of them are newcomers but enjoy a good fan following together. While Ishaan Khatter enjoyed good success earlier with Dhadak, Ananya Panday has starred in popular films like Student Of The Year 2 & Pati Patni Aur Woh. In fact, PPAW did phenomenally at the box office last year. With a business of 86.77 crores, it proved to be a hit.

Now as Ishaan & Ananya come together with Khaali Peeli, the expectations are good only. But the expectations could’ve been better if the trailer and music of the film was also good. While the film’s teaser was impactful, it couldn’t really raise the bar with trailer. Music was also pretty ordinary and hence the pre-release buzz couldn’t gain momentum after a certain extent.

There has been certain social media negativity around the film due to ongoing nepotism debate. But that would’ve hardly mattered if the film released at the box office.

Khaali Peeli Box Office Review: Impact

Khaali Peeli does a good job in giving the audience a nice time while they watch the film for its duration of a couple of hours. The story is routine but the screenplay is enjoyable thanks to some really entertaining scenes. The film promises to be a mass entertainer and it fulfils that promise to a large extent. The comedy of the film works, emotions are well placed and action is entertaining too. Although the screenplay gets a little problematic in the second half, it won’t hurt the overall film much. I mean the audience don’t expect much while watching these films so it’s okay.

Ishaan Khatter gives an excellent performance and its a treat to watch him. Be it comedy or action, he is too good. Ishaan is a shining star who will shine even more in the future. Ananya Panday looks amazing onscreen and performs better than expected. She is good in action scenes, dances well and decent acting wise too. As she totally justifies her character requirement it makes for a good experience. Jaideep Ahlawat is also good in the negative role but it would’ve been better if his character had more meat. Rest of the star cast has also done their job well especially child stars who played the teenage versions of Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday. It’s refreshing to watch them on screen and it would’ve been even better if the film released in cinemas.

Khaali Peeli Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Khaali Peeli isn’t a 100 crores grosser but it would’ve faired decently if released at the box office. The film could’ve easily done business around 75 crores if it hit the cinemas today i.e. on Oct 2.

