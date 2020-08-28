Sadak 2 Box Office Review: There Is No Road Which Would’ve Taken Audience To Cinemas For This Film

Sadak 2 Box Office Review: Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makarand Deshpande, Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor, Akshay Anand

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Producer: Vishesh Films

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

Note: It has been more than 5 months since theaters have been closed all over the nation due to ongoing pandemic. No film has released at the Box Office in this time period so our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t imply the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Sadak 2 would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on August 28.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Sadak 2 we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.



Sadak 2 Box Office Review: Expectations

Back in 1991, Sadak proved to be a huge hit at the box office. The film wasn’t just among Sanjay Dutt’s top grossers but also the highest-grossing films of that year. With a business of 6.25 crores, it was 5th highest-grossing film of 1991. No doubt, it was the sequel of Sadak which encouraged Mahesh Bhatt to make a comeback in the industry as a director!

Now in 2020, Sanjay Dutt isn’t a huge power at the box office but Alia Bhatt is. The talented and gorgeous actress has given big hits like Raazi & Gully Boy in her recent past. Both of these films surprised big time when they crossed 100 crores mark at the box office. Apart from that, she has also proved her crowd-pulling strength with films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab.

Aditya Roy Kapur has his own fan following. His last film Malang proved to be decent at the box office. If not huge, he certainly adds some face value to the film.

So counting in the franchise value & star power of Alia Bhatt as big positives, and Sanjay Dutt + Aditya Roy Kapur as moderate ones, there are a couple of negatives too. The trailer of the film didn’t create the impression it was supposed to. Forget the number of dislikes it got due to a certain campaign, it genuinely didn’t promise anything interesting to the audience. Music is another letdown.

Overall, Sadak 2 doesn’t carry many expectations and it just relies on the power of the final product (which again will help only if it’s good).

Sadak 2 Box Office Review: Impact

Sadak 2 is made with good intentions but there seems to be no hard work that has been put in while writing the film. Mahesh Bhatt was once known as a filmmaker who was ahead of his time. But after watching Sadak 2 it looks like his growth as a filmmaker stopped after a point.

As I mentioned above, the intentions behind the film are good and so is its deep philosophy. But that doesn’t help a bit when you put no effort into making it a good watch. If the story of the film is ordinary, its storytelling is dated. While watching Sadak 2 you will feel like watching so many 90s movies together.

I won’t say there are no takers of revenge stories but you have to take care of the sensibilities of the audience you are making the film for. The film doesn’t do justice to the very audience it has been made for. There’s no point in the film where you feel really moved or shaken. It doesn’t just grip the audience! And on top of that, there’s so much stuff which puts you off. For example, some very loud and irritating characters, wasted villains, excessive use of ‘Sadak’. This movie, in fact, does the crime of wasting talented actors Alia Bhatt and Makarand Deshpande. Sanjay Dutt is good but only to a certain extent. Jisshu Sengupta has an interesting role to play but when there’s so much bad about a film, it’s tough to surpass that.

Overall, the film scores very low as far as the impact is concerned.

Sadak 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Vishesh Films has been lucky that Sadak 2 was bought by Disney+Hotstar for direct OTT release. If the film had hit the box office, it would’ve been a washout.

Must Read: Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt & Alia Bhatt Abduct You To A Journey You Wish To Have Skipped

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube