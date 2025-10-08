Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly set to return to Tamil cinema soon, fulfilling one of the longest-awaited wishes from her fans. The actress is reportedly hammering out deals for being the lone heroine in Vetrimaaran’s forthcoming gangster film, titled Arasan. If she is selected to play the role in the movie Arasan, that will be an excellent chance for Samantha to return to the Tamil movie industry after almost three years.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reportedly In Talks For Vetrimaaran’s Arasan

Arasan is one of the most eagerly anticipated Tamil movies to be released. Vetrimaaran has written and will direct the movie, which will be part of the Vada Chennai Cinematic Universe. According to a report by 123Telugu, producers have approached Samantha to play the leading lady opposite Simbu in the movie.

The word is that the talks are at a rudimentary stage, but in the event of a successful deal, this could be their second reunion since the release of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Simbu, who has been away from the limelight since his last film with Kamal Haasan, titled Thug Life, reportedly plans to make a strong comeback with Arasan. The movie is to be produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

Samantha’s last Tamil release was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic comedy had polarizing opinions, but the film was a success at the box office.

If the actress officially signs on for Arasan, that would mark her grand return to Tamil cinema after a three-year hiatus. Patrons are eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen in a solid character, particularly in a Vetrimaaran movie that is already generating massive buzz. Despite rumors, there has been no official statement from Samantha or the film’s producers so far.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

Samantha was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the international spy thriller, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. The show, helmed by Raj & DK, presented her in an intense and action-oriented avatar. She also had a cameo in Subham.

The actress has already revealed that her next role will be in Maa Inti Bangaram, a Telugu action and drama film. Additionally, she has Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom lined up, in which she will be seen onscreen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

