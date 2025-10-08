Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed the ongoing rumor that she has been banned from the Kannada cinema industry. The actress, who is currently promoting her new Bollywood movie Thamma, has dismissed all the gossip as unfounded. This makes it clear that not everything people hear online is true.

Rashmika Mandanna Addresses Rumors About Kannada Cinema Ban

In an interview with Good News Kannada (via India Today), Rashmika was asked about her connection with the Kannada film industry and director Rishab Shetty, who introduced her to the world of cinema with Kirik Party in 2016.

Speaking of Kantara: Chapter 1, which was helmed by Rishab Shetty, she said, “I didn’t see the film in the first 2–3 days since its release. I didn’t see it right then, but I recently watched it and even texted the team. They even replied with a ‘Thank you’ response too.’” This response made it clear that the actress is on cordial terms with the filmmaker.

Following her response, Rashmika stated that individuals often form judgments without knowing the complete reality. She also shared that not everything in someone’s life must be intended for the internet. The Chhaava star further mentioned that the world doesn’t always know what goes on behind closed doors and that she doesn’t share her private conversations or messages on the internet.

The actress also added that, although she encourages comments about her work, she ignores remarks on her personal life. When directly questioned whether she had been banned from the Kannada industry, Rashmika smiled and said there was no truth to the rumors. She clarified, “So far, I have not been banned. So, yeah.”

What’s Next For Rashmika Mandanna?

Born and raised in Karnataka, Rashmika Mandanna began her career in Sandalwood with the film Kirik Party, which catapulted her to overnight fame. She then went on to make a splash in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, becoming one of the leading actresses in India today.

Up next, Rashmika will be seen in Thamma, a romantic horror comedy alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, and Faisal Malik, with special cameos by Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora. The film will be released in theaters this Diwali. She will also be seen in The Girlfriend, which releases on November 7, 2025.

