Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have quickly become one of Telugu cinema’s most talked-about couples. The duo surprised fans last year when they announced their engagement in August, followed by a wedding in December at the iconic Annapurna Studios. The Telugu actor has finally spoken about his relationship with Made in Heaven actress during an appearance on Jagapathi Babu’s ZEE5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, revealing that their love story began in an unexpected way on Instagram.

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story

Naga Chaitanya said that he already knew about Sobhita’s work before they started talking. One day, he posted about his food brand, Shoyu, on Instagram, and Sobhita Dhulipala reacted with an emoji. That small comment led to a chat, which later turned into personal messages. After that, they met in person, and their friendship slowly turned into love.

Chaitanya was quoted as saying, “We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there.” During a fun segment on the show, Jagapathi Babu asked him to name one thing he could not live without. Chaitanya immediately said, “My wife, Sobhita.” His sweet reply made the audience cheer. (via Indianexpress)

He also shared a funny memory from their relationship. Sobhita was upset about a song in his movie Thandel. The song Bujji Thalli used her personal nickname, and she thought Chaitanya had asked the director to include it. He said, “She was angry with me because of the song ‘Bujji Thalli’. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?”

New Beginnings For The Couple

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita started dating in 2022 and got married in December 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their engagement in August last year had already made fans curious about their relationship. Moreover, their wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity events in the Telugu industry.

Before marrying Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. Samantha is now rumored to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. For Chaitanya, finding love again brought him peace and happiness.

Naga Chaitanya On The Work Front

After a series of setbacks with Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Custody, Naga Chaitanya found success with Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film, inspired by the true story of fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters, featured him in a rugged, rustic avatar. Chaitanya is now busy shooting a mythological thriller alongside Karthik Dandu, keeping fans excited for his next big venture.

