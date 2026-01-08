Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced January 23 as the worldwide premiere date of the Prime Original Telugu movie, Cheekatilo. Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., the gripping narrative is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

Cheekatilo Cast

The movie features Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda in the lead roles, along with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles.

Shobita Dhulipala has previously delivered a major success with Made in Heaven on Prime Video, in which she starred alongside actors like Jim Sarbh and Arjun Mathur. Viewers will be expecting the same engrossing performance from her in Cheekatilo as well. Prime Video originals are often praised for their storytelling, casting, screenplay, and overall execution. The crime suspense drama film Cheekatilo looks set to take that trend forward.

Cheekatilo: Plot & Release Date

Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo is a gripping Telugu Original crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, in her relentless pursuit of justice after her intern’s mysterious death unravels a chilling trail of brutal crimes.

Cheekatilo is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on 23 January 2026.

