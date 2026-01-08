After a steady theatrical run, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq landed on Netflix in January, and within three days, it managed to secure the top spot in India in the top 10 non-English films trending in the country on Netflix, last week! Interestingly, the film also found a spot in the top 10 non-English films trending globally on Netflix.

Trending At Number 1 In 5 Countries

While Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom social drama, based on the famous Shah Bano case, was trending in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix in 14 countries last week, it claimed the top spot in five countries – India, Mauritius, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Haq OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026 Haq in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.4 million on Netflix against 7.5 million viewing hours and secured the 2nd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by South Korean Sci-Fi disaster drama, The Great Flood at number 1 this week.

This success further cements Yami Gautam‘s status as the Queen of Content on OTT, following her previous successes like A Thursday, Dhoom Dhaam, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. For Emraan Hashmi, this marks another solid win in the digital space, after his brief appearance in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Checkmates War 2

Haq is now the fifth most-viewed Bollywood film in its debut week in 2025-2026. It shares the spot with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which registered 3.4 million views in its debut week on Netflix.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Raid 2 (2025): 5.6 Million Sikandar (2025): 5.1 Million Jaat (2025): 4.1 Million Saiyaara (2025): 3.7 Million Haq (2026) | War 2 (2025): 3.4 Million Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): 2.9 Million Deva (2025): 2.8 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 2.7 Million Mahavatar Narsimha (2025): 2.3 Million Chhaava (2025) | Tehran (2025): 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

