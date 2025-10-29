Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film, NC24 or Vrusha Karma, recently made news for its major overseas rights deal. The movie marks the third directorial venture of Karthik Varma Dandu after Bham Bolenath (2015) and Virupaksha (2023). It is written by Sukumar, the director of the Pushpa franchise. Apart from handling the scripting duties, Sukumar is also serving as a co-producer.

Vrusha Karma Overseas Distribution Deal

Although Sukumar writes the upcoming mythological thriller after his success with Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has not yet generated that level of hype. However, one positive sign for the makers is that the film has already managed to sell its overseas distribution rights for a whopping 7 crore, per CineJosh. This marks a record price in Naga Chaitanya’s career and sets high expectations for its release.

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s Last Theatrical Release

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, was the last theatrical release of Naga Chaitanya, where he was paired opposite Sai Pallavi. The film was inspired by real incidents involving fishermen who crossed international waters, were captured by Pakistani forces, and had to endure harsh conditions in prison before attempting to reunite with their families.

However, the film failed to impress audiences. It managed a worldwide gross collection of 88.72 crores, with a domestic net collection of 65.92 crores, against a budget of 75 crores. Thandel is now streaming on Netflix. According to OTTplay, the platform acquired its streaming rights for 45 crores.

More About Vrusha Karma

Vrusha Karma is said to blend mythology, fantasy, and action drama, likely set in a modern backdrop where ancient prophecy, royal bloodlines, and destiny intertwine. The film, which stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as the protagonist, is currently in production.

Music for the project is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Along with Sukumar, the producers include Bhogavalli Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad. The film is being made under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Revised Release Date Out — Here’s When Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama Is Arriving In Theaters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News