Back in 2023, Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth teamed up to bring us Jailer, an action comedy that became a massive hit among audiences, earning an 89% score on the Popcorn Meter. Its box office performance was impressive too, collecting 345 crores net from the domestic market. Naturally, a sequel was inevitable, and it is currently being filmed under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar himself, starring superstar Rajinikanth once again.

The first film featured cameos from several top stars across different film industries, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and others. For Jailer 2, we can expect something similar. But today, we’re not going to talk about that. Instead, let’s look at which Bollywood stars are set to appear in Jailer 2.

Bollywood Actors Likely To Star In Jailer 2

Reportedly, there are going to be two Bollywood actors in Jailer 2: Mithun Chakraborty as the primary antagonist and Vidya Balan. However, Vidya Balan’s character details have not yet been confirmed. According to 123 Telugu, she is likely to play the role of Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter, though it is still unclear whether she will take on an antagonistic Prasanna or not.

What Is Jailer About & Where To Watch Online?

Kollywood’s Jailer is available on Prime Video with audio options in Tamil (original), Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The plot revolves around a retired jailer who is enjoying his peaceful retirement life with his family, including his beloved grandchild, and taking care of household duties. However, when his police officer son goes missing, he is forced to return to action.

Jailer Doppelganger

When you search for Jailer online or on Prime Video, you’ll come across a listing for a Mollywood film with the same title. The Kollywood Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, was released on August 10, 2023, and just eight days later, on August 18, 2023, Mollywood’s Jailer was released, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan. He is popularly known among netizens as the “Oppenheimer of Mollywood,” due to the fact that films featuring him as the protagonist tend to flop left, right, and center. Mollywood’s Jailer is an entirely different film, with no similarities in visuals or story; the only thing they share is the name.

Jailer Trailer

