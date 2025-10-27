Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Update

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has proven once again that powerful storytelling rooted in culture can strike gold at the box office. Released in theaters on October 2, 2025, the mythological action thriller received an overwhelming response from both critics and audiences, earning praise for its breathtaking visuals, emotional depth, and standout performances. Now, just a month after its successful theatrical run, Prime Video has announced exclusive global streaming of the blockbuster prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara.

When & Where To Watch Kantara: Chapter 1 Online

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is all set to make its digital debut. The mythological action thriller will begin streaming exclusively on Prime Video from October 31, 2025, giving fans another chance to revisit the world that took Indian cinema by storm.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 begins streaming on October 31, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries. It will be available in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi version will release later.

A Spiritual Prequel To The 2022 Blockbuster

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. Produced by Hombale Films, it expands the universe of Kantara by exploring the origins of the divine legend that shaped the first film’s mythology.

Set during the era of the Kadamba dynasty, the story dives deep into the roots of Panjurli Daiva — a divine guardian spirit that protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As human greed disturbs nature’s balance, divine forces rise to restore harmony, leading to a tale of power, faith, and destiny.

Beyond its storytelling, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 stands out for its breathtaking visuals and spiritual depth. Inspired by Karnataka’s Bhuta Kola traditions, it combines stunning cinematography, grand production design, and an evocative score by Ajaneesh Loknath. Every frame reflects Rishab Shetty’s vision — grounded in folklore yet elevated with cinematic brilliance.

Rishab Shetty On Bringing The World Of Kantara Back

Rishab Shetty, Writer, Director, and Lead Actor, said, “Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith. When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this world—to the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions. The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I’m thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara’s world in its purest form.”

