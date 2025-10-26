Rishab Shetty has re-written box office history for Sandalwood, dethroning Yash’s KGF Franchise with Kantara Chapter 1, pushing the entire franchise to deliver better returns on investment than the two action biggies by Yash! Currently, the mythological epics by Rishab Shetty has turned into the most profitable Kannada franchise at the box office.

Yash VS Rishab Shetty – The More Profitable Man!

Yash’s KGF franchise was the most profitable South Indian franchise with a total return of 478.89% on its investments. While KGF: Chapter 1 was mounted on 80 crore, the budget for KGF Chapter 2 was 100 crore, leading the franchise’s budget to a total of 180 crore. Against this budget, the two parts earned 186 crore and 856 crore cumulatively, bringing a total net collection of 1042 crore with 478.89% profit.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 24

On the 23rd day, Kantara Chapter 1 on the fourth Saturday, earned 9 crore. This is a jump of almost 47.5% from the previous day, the fourth Friday, which earned 6.1 crore at the box office in all the languages in India.

Check out the total breakdown of the mythological epic at the box office (India Net Collection – All Languages).

Week 1 (8-day): 337.4 crore

Week 2: 147.85 crore

Week 3: 78.85 crore

Day 23: 6.1 crore

Day 24: 9 crore

Total: 579.2 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 + Kantara Profit

Kantara was mounted on a budget of 16 crore, and it earned 309 crore in all languages in India in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1, earned a total of 579.2 crore, against a budget of 125 crore. The total budget of the franchise is 141 crore, and it churned out a cumulative profit of 530% at the box office against a total cumulative collection of 888 crore by the two films of Rishab Shetty‘s franchise!

Kantara Franchise Box Office Summary

Check out the box office summary of the two films of the Kantara franchise.

Kantara Budget: 16 crore

Kantara Net Collection: 309 crore

Kantara Profit: 293 crore

Kantara ROI: 1831.25%

Kantara: Chapter 1 Budget: 125 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 Net Collection: 579.2 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 Profit: 454.2 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 ROI: 363.3%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

