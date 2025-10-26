Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma has managed to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in only 5 days, and the film stands at a gross total of 113.92 crore. In fact, with the Sunday numbers, the horror comedy might inch closer to not one but two box office milestones!

Ayushmann Khurrana Changing His Career Stats!

Another 50 crore more at the worldwide box office would bring not one but two milestones for the film. The first one would turn the entire box office stats of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career, with the horror comedy becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of his career. The MHCU biggie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, will surpass Dream Girl 2 with a lifetime gross collection of 140.56 crore worldwide.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office – 2nd Big Milestone!

The second big milestone for Thamma is entering the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Currently, the tenth highest-grossing film of 2025 is Jolly LLB 3 with a worldwide collection of 160.85 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana will soon enter this list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 570.67 crore War 2: 371.26 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crore Raid 2: 242.42 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3: 160.85 crore

Will It Enter The Top 5?

It will be interesting to see if Thamma manages to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. It would need to enter the 300 crore worldwide to claim this milestone for itself.

Thamma Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 5 days.

India Net Collection: 85.95 crore

India Gross Collection: 101.42 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 12.50 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 113.92 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

