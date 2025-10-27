Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 is shining bright at the ticket windows. Despite competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma, it refuses to slow down at the Hindi box office. The Kannada mythological action drama has surpassed the lifetime of a Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan film each. Scroll below for the day 25 report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 25

According to the official update, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 4.19 crores on day 25. It witnessed a slight drop from 4.50 crores garnered on the 4th Saturday. Hombale Films‘ production is fighting against strong rivals, but is maintaining a terrific hold in the Hindi belt.

The net box office collection comes to 205.56 crores after 25 days. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 242.56 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 is now chasing Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani led War 2 (244.29 crores) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Take a look at the detailed week-wide box office breakdown (Hindi net collection) below:

Week 1 – 110.1 crores (8 days)

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Week 3 – 28.95 crores

Weekend 4 – 11.94 crores

Total: 205.56 crores

Beats Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s films

On Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 had crossed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Within 24 hours, it has also surpassed Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (202 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year (205 crores). It is now the 44th Hindi grosser of all time at the Indian box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (25 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 205.56 crores

ROI: 242%

Gross collection: 242.56 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

