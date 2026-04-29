Michael is growing at the box office and is aiming for major milestones. It has become the fifth musical biopic ever to cross this major mark at the box office in North America. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has earned the biggest Monday of the year to date, and by mid-week, it will beat the Johny Cash musical biography in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After a smashing opening, the film has reportedly been greenlit for a sequel. Although the critics have praised Jaafar’s performance, they have slammed the movie for whitewashing Michael Jackson’s character. MJ was a legend, and his legacy lives on even seventeen years after his death. Whatever the controversies were, his contribution to music is unparalleled, and there will not be another King of Pop ever.

Crosses $100 million milestone on the 1st Monday in North America

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael collected the biggest Monday for live-action in 2026, beating Project Hail Mary’s $7 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the Michael Jackson biopic grossed $7.7 million on its first Monday, the biggest Monday ever for a musical biopic. It dropped by 69.9% from Sunday and, with that, crossed the $100 million milestone domestically. After four days, the domestic total the biopic stands at $104.8 million.

The 5th musical biopic to cross this milestone in North America

The Jaafar Jackson-led biopic is the 5th musical biography to cross the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. The other films include Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis.

Bohemian Rhapsody — $216.6 million Straight Outta Compton — $161.2 million Elvis — $151.04 million Walk the Line — $119.5 million Michael — $104.8 million

After a strong Monday at the domestic box office, the worldwide total of the Lionsgate release has hit $226.5 million. Antoine Fuqua‘s film traces Jackson’s journey from his early days as a child star in the Jackson 5 to becoming the “King of Pop,” one of the most influential entertainers in history. Michael was released in the theaters on April 24.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $104.8 million

International – $121.6 million

Worldwide – $226.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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