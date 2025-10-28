The official revised release date of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited bilingual action-drama, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, has been revealed! The film has been generating buzz across the nation since its announcement and is now set for a grand theatrical release.

When Is Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Releasing In Cinemas?

The film is now gearing up for release during the festive season of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will be hitting the big screens on March 19, 2026, also in time for the extended Eid weekend. Leading duo Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur unveiled an intense new poster today, officially announcing the revised release date.

Ee Saari Mamulga undadhu ❤️‍🔥

There’s NO LOOKING BACK#DACOIT This UGADI MARCH 19th 2026

in Theaters WORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/KaxruBidTN — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) October 28, 2025

More About Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Dacoit marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo and promises a pulse-pounding cinematic ride that fuses intense action, raw emotion, and gripping drama in equal measure. Featuring a fiery on-screen chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, alongside Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role, the film is set to leave a lasting mark on audiences.

The ambitious venture is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the story and screenplay have been co-written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Dacoit is currently reported to be in post-production.

