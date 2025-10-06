Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, is all set for its grand release this Diwali. The film is carrying good buzz around itself and is likely to open well at the Indian box office. Considering the hype, one thing is for sure: the film is going to be Ayushmann’s biggest opener by a big margin and will also achieve one important milestone at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

A few days back, the trailer of the romantic horror comedy flick was unveiled, and it met with mostly positive reactions from viewers. The characters of the lead actors looked fresh and exciting. It felt like another winner for Maddock in their celebrated Horror Comedy Universe. During the festive season of Diwali, it is all set to open big.

Ayushmann Khurrana to touch a major day 1 milestone at the Indian box office with Thamma!

For those who don’t know, Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener to date is Dream Girl 2, which opened at 10.69 crore net. In the current scenario, it feels like Thamma is going to be the actor’s biggest opener by miles. Additionally, it is likely to be his first film to open above 20 crore net at the Indian box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana has never tasted the 20 crore opening, and with Thamma, he’s likely to touch the 20 crore milestone at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s going to be a big feat for the actor, and it’ll be interesting to see how much exactly the film rakes in on its opening day.

More about the film

The romantic horror comedy film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, and Faisal Malik in key roles. It’s the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

