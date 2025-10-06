Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s new romantic drama, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, has turned into one of the biggest disappointments of the year. What was expected to be a charming and heartfelt success has instead become a heavy box office failure. The film’s poor performance is surprising, especially after Robbie’s billion-dollar success with Barbie just two years ago, which had raised expectations for anything she touched next.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Struggles At The Box Office

Sony Pictures’ latest release has failed to make any real impact despite an initially wide release across more than 3,000 theaters in North America. After three weekends, the domestic box office numbers have not even crossed the $10 million mark. Internationally, the film has managed a little over $10 million, bringing the total worldwide collection to around $18 million, per Box Office Mojo. However, with a reported budget of $45 million, the film is heading toward a major financial loss, showing no chance of recovery.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Box Office Summary

North America – $6.5m

International – $11.5m

Worldwide– $18m

The situation has worsened with the film’s theatre count now being drastically reduced to as low as 609 screens. Now, that is an alarming drop for a title that was expected to pull strong numbers early on.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Daily Earnings Fall Below $1 Million After Opening Days

The film’s third weekend was particularly disastrous. It managed to secure only the 22nd position in the weekend domestic chart, earning slightly over $100K. This marks a 89.1% fall from the previous weekend when it had made over $1 million.

The decline in interest was quick and sharp. The film managed to cross the $1 million daily mark only during its first two days of release. After that, the numbers went down rapidly, with recent weekend figures showing around $50K per day. Last Friday, its domestic earnings dropped by over 72%, bringing in only $35K, followed by $53K on Saturday and $32K on Sunday. The low figures have pushed the film below Weapons, another movie that was released much earlier but continues to perform better.

With its numbers shrinking fast and screens disappearing every week, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is on its final stretch. It appears that it will be out of theaters within a week, ending what was meant to be a bold cinematic journey on a disappointing note.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Trailer

