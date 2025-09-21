A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is already tracking a short and underwhelming box office journey. It collected less than $1 million from the previews, and the opening day collection is equally heartbreaking. Compared to Margot Robbie’s last big theatrical release, Barbie, this romantic drama’s opening day gross is almost 100% less than that. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Barbie is one of the highest-grossing films worldwide and domestically. It became a huge blockbuster and emerged as the winner in the box office battle against Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer in 2023. With that movie, Margot became one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses. She took a break from acting after that and was pregnant, too. But this latest release will not be a winning welcome for the actress.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s box office collection on its opening day in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey debuted outside the top five of the domestic box office rankings. It collected $1.4 million only on its opening day in North America, including the $400K from the Thursday previews. This is even lower than The Last Duel’s $1.8 million Friday opening day.

How does it stack up against Barbie?

There’s simply no comparison with Barbie, as A Big Bold Beautiful Journey has been crushed brutally. Margot Robbie’s 2023 blockbuster opened to a staggering $70.5 million at the domestic box office on its first day — a whopping 4,935.71% higher than what her 2025 release managed. From A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s perspective, that’s a steep 98% drop compared to Barbie’s opening day number.

More about the movie

The film features a fresh pairing of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, but is not yet clicking with the audience. Things might turn around in the following weeks after its debut, but definitely not now. Although the industry kept a low bar for this one, it is tracking to earn even lower than that. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, released on September 19, is expected to earn below $5 million on its opening weekend in North America.

