The much-anticipated moment is here! Kalyani Priyadarshan led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has finally crossed 300 crores. The female-led fantasy superhero flick has created history for Malayalam cinema, as no film in the past has been able to enter the coveted club. Scroll below for the day 39 worldwide update!

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 showcased a good jump on its 6th Sunday. It added 95 lakhs to the kitty, witnessing a higher day than the 70 lakhs earned on day 38.

The net box office collection in India reaches 154 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 181.72 crores. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is mounted on a budget of 30 crores. In 39 days, the makers have minted returns of 124 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 413%. Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is a blockbuster at the box office!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office

At the overseas box office, Dominic Arun‘s directorial has accumulated 118.75 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings reach 300.47 crore gross. Lokah Chapter 1 is the first-ever Malayalam film to cross 300 crores globally. That too, a female-led film, which was far from imagination!

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – 300.47 crores (39 days) L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is yet to conclude its theatrical run. The OTT release date is also yet to be announced by the makers, which means the superhero flick will keep adding moolah at the box office for a while.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (39 days)

India net: 154 crores

India gross: 181.72 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 413%

Overseas gross: 118.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 300.47 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

