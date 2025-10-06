Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra led Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has concluded its opening weekend. The romantic-comedy drama is enjoying good buzz despite an intense box office battle. It has surpassed every single romantic release of 2025 in Bollywood in its first weekend, except one. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned 8.20 crores on day 4. It showcased another jump compared to the 7.80 crores garnered on Saturday. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is facing competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Jolly LLB 3, but has very well managed to witness an upward trend throughout the first weekend!

The overall net collection in India reaches 32.12 crores, which is approximately 37.90 crores in gross total. The word-of-mouth is favorable, so it would be interesting to see its hold on Monday!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Day 1: 10.11 crores

Day 2: 6.01 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Day 4: 8.20 crores

Total: 32.12 crores

Where does it stand among top romantic weekends of 2025 in Bollywood?

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has achieved a massive milestone. It has surpassed Param Sundari and every single romantic film of 2025 except Saiyaara in its opening weekend. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial ranks at #2 spot.

Check out the opening weekend collection of Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 32.12 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Param Sundari: 28.48 crores Metro In Dino: 18.65 crores Dhadak 2: 11.97 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores Loveyapa: 4.75 crores Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 1.26 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 4

India net: 32.12 crores

India gross: 37.90 crores

