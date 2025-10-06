Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring loud in the Hindi belt. Not only is it growing from strength to strength, but it is also competing with Bollywood biggies like Raid 2 and Sky Force. The period mythological action film has scored the 6th highest opening weekend of 2025. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 23 crores on day 4, an impressive jump from the 20 crores earned on Saturday. Needless to say, Homble Films’ production is the go-to choice of the audience, dominating its rivals, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The opening weekend and overall net box office collection in India conclude at 75 crores after 4 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 88.50 crores. After an excellent weekend, all eyes are now on the Monday earnings. Despite the mixed reviews, Rishab Shetty’s film passed the first weekend test, but it will be interesting to see whether it holds the fort on the working day.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 – 18.5 crores

Day 2 – 13.5 crores

Day 3 – 20 crores

Day 4 – 23 crores

Total – 75 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 vs the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Hindi cinema

Hombale Films’ creation has already emerged as the highest-grossing South film of 2025 in the Hindi belt. It has now surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to clock the 6th highest opening weekend this year.

Check out the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Hindi cinema:

War 2: 179.25 crores (4-day) Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 75 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4-day) Sky Force: 73.2 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crores Jolly LLB 3: 53.5 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 4

Net collection: 75 crores

Gross collection: 88.50 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office Collection Day 11: Only 3.86 Crores Away From Dethroning Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News