Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush in the lead role, has failed to post a healthy sum during its 5-day extended opening weekend. On the opening day, the film performed well, scoring in double digits. However, it struggled to maintain the required pace afterwards, and even on Saturday and Sunday, it failed to display promising growth. The positive aspect is that the film has surpassed the milestone of 50 crores at the worldwide box office in its first five days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

In India, the Kollywood drama opened at 11 crores. On day 2, despite the Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra holiday, it failed to display jump and earned 9.75 crores. On day 3, it dipped further and earned 5.6 crores. On day 4, due to the Saturday factor, it displayed some growth and earned 6.25 crores. On day 5, Sunday, it failed to show any growth and added another 6.05 crores to the kitty.

Overall, Idli Kadai has earned 38.65 crore net at the Indian box office during the 5-day extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 45.6 crores. Overseas, too, the performance has been ordinary so far, with an estimated 9 crores coming in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 54.6 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 38.65 crores

India gross – 45.6 crores

Overseas gross – 9 crores

Worldwide gross – 54.6 crores

Soon to beat Kollywood’s first super hit of 2025!

As we can see, Idli Kadai has crossed the 50 crore milestone during the first weekend. Very soon, it will topple Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, which earned 57.46 crore gross globally. For those who don’t know, Madha Gaja Raja is the first super hit of Kollywood in 2025. Made on a reported budget of 15 crores, the film made solid returns.

If calculated, the Dhanush starrer requires 2.87 crores more to surpass Madha Gaja Raja, and the feat is likely to be achieved within 1-2 days.

