After winning hearts with Kuberaa, Dhanush is enjoying praise for his performance in the latest release, Idli Kadai. However, the same couldn’t be said about the film, as it received mixed to decent reviews from critics. Even among the audience, word-of-mouth isn’t completely favorable, and the impact of the same is being witnessed at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

The Kollywood drama was theatrically released on October 1, thus securing the benefit of the 5-day extended opening weekend. However, it has failed to make full use of it as the collections have not been up to the mark and are just fair to decent. The film opened decently at 11 crores, but thereafter, it failed to make the same level of earnings, thus creating an alarming situation.

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

On day 4, despite the Saturday factor coming into play, Idli Kadai earned only 6.15 crores, showing a minimal growth of 9.82% from day 3’s 5.6 crores. Overall, the film has earned 32.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 38.35 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 11 crores

Day 2 – 9.75 crores

Day 3 – 5.6 crores

Day 4 – 6.15 crores

Total – 32.5 crores

On Sunday, day 5, Idli Kadai is expected to earn 6-7 crores, thus concluding the 5-day extended opening weekend at 38.5-39.5 crores. This will be an underwhelming total, and during weekdays, the film is expected to make ordinary earnings.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Dhanush starrer was made on a budget of 100 crores. Against this, it has earned only 32.5 crores, thus recovering only 32.5% of the total budget. To enter the safe zone, the film must earn 100 crore net in India, which looks extremely difficult considering the film’s current trend.

It seems to be another blow to Dhanush after Kuberaa. For the unversed, Kuberaa did a business of 90.89 crore net against a cost of 120 crores, thus securing a losing verdict. Idli Kadai is also moving in the same direction.

