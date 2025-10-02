Dhanush starrer Idli Kadai has officially released in theatres today. Nithya Menen co-starrer witnessed a low pre-release buzz but scored an impressive opening. It missed out on beating Kuberaa by an inch, but clocked the 7th biggest opening in Telugu in 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Idli Kadai earned 11 crore net on day 1. It surpassed Captain Miller (8.80 crores) and scored Dhanush’s third-biggest opening of all time. The Tamil family drama stayed behind Kuberaa (14.75 crores) and Raayan (13.70 crores).

The word-of-mouth is mixed but mostly positive in the Tamil belt. Today, it will enjoy a nationwide boost due to Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera holiday. Hopefully, with improved footfalls, it will pave its way for entry into the top 5 opening weekend collections in Kollywood.

Idli Kadai beats Raayan in Tamil Nadu!

Dhanush has managed to create history in Tamil Nadu. His latest directorial has grossed 10.70 crores in the home ground. With that, Idli Kadai has surpassed Raayan (10.60 crore gross) to emerge as his biggest opener of all time.

Clocks 7th biggest opening in Kollywood in 2025

Due to the low pre-release buzz, the Nithya Menen co-starrer remained way behind Good Bad Ugly, Vidaamuyarchi, among others. However, it left behind Dragon to score the 7th-highest opening in Tamil in 2025.

It is also to be noted that Kuberaa earned 4.5 crores in the Tamil language on its opening day. Dhanush’s latest directorial has also crossed that mark by a considerable margin.

Check out the top 10 Tamil openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Coolie: 65 crores Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crores Retro: 19.25 crores Thug Life: 15.50 crores Madharasi: 13.65 crores Idli Kadai: 11 crores Dragon: 5.4 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 4.15 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 3 crores

Idli Kadai Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 11 crores

India gross: 12.98 crores

