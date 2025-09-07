Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, aims to conclude the opening weekend at the Indian box office with healthy numbers. After the first two days, the film has shown good momentum in the morning shows of Sunday, day 3. While it didn’t match the opening day, it displayed a jump from Saturday, which is a good sign. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Madharaasi registers good occupancy in the day 3 morning shows

In the pre-release stage, the Kollywood action thriller failed to create the required buzz, but due to the holiday of Eid-e-Milad, it exceeded expectations on day 1. In the morning shows of the opening day, it registered an occupancy of 46%. On day 2, there was an expected drop, and the occupancy of 34% was registered in the morning shows. On day 3, the picture improved.

On day 3, footfalls in the morning shows were better than Saturday, with an occupancy of 39% in the original Tamil version. Speaking about the Telugu shows, the occupancy was decent at 16%. The Hindi version continued its disastrous run. Throughout the day, an upward graph will be seen, but in night shows, the occupancy will witness a dip as tomorrow is a regular working day.

Take a look at the morning occupancy of the first three days:

Day 1 – 46%

Day 2 – 34%

Day 3 – 39%

Madharaasi to overtake Dragon and Vidaamuyarchi’s first Sunday at the Indian box office?

Madharaasi will try to match its opening day collection of 13.65 crores today, or it might remain slightly lower. Even if it remains slightly lower than 13 crores, it can register Kollywood’s third biggest first Sunday in 2025. It is likely to stay below Coolie (35.25 crores) and Good Bad Ugly (22.3 crores).

It will most likely stay ahead of Dragon (12.75 crores) and Vidaamuyarchi (12.5 crores).

Take a look at the top first Sundays of Kollywood in 2025 (above 10 crores):

Coolie – 35.25 crores Good Bad Ugly – 22.3 crores Dragon – 12.75 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 12.5 crores

