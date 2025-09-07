Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi, despite a box office clash with Baaghi 4 is picking up pace at the box office. In fact, in two days, the film is inching towards the 50 crore mark worldwide. At the same time, it is very close to the first big milestone as well and might achieve it on Sunday!

123% Jump In 24 Hrs By Sivakarthikeyan!

Sivakarthikeyan‘s action biggie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, managed to take a jump of 123% at the worldwide box office in the last 24 hours. While it opened with a gross collection of 20.3 crore at the box office on day 1, it hit a total of 45.38 crore at the worldwide box office in 2 days.

Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Day 2

In 2 days, Madharaasi hit a gross total collection of 15 crore overseas. However, it has still not made an entry into the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025 at the box office. It would be interesting to see if it jumps further on Sunday.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Coolie: 512.17 crore Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crore Dragon: 154 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 136.41 crore Thug Life: 98.05 crore Retro: 97.38 crore Tourist Family: 88.22 crore Thalaivan Thalaivii: 87.97 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 66.39 crore Madha Gaja Raja: 57.46 crore

12 Crore Away From The 1st Milestone

Madharaasi is now only 12 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Currently, Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja is claiming the spot.

Madharaasi Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 25.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 30.38 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 15 crore* (estimated)

Worldwide Gross Collection: 45.38 crore* (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Becomes 3rd Malayalam Film To Earn 150 Crores In 2025, Thudarum In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News