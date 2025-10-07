Calling the Baahubali franchise a success would be an understatement. The universe encompasses films, novels, graphic novels, and animated series, and now a new entry, titled Baahubali: The Epic, is set to release on October 31, 2025. However, this isn’t entirely new, as it combines the first two films into one. S. S. Rajamouli is bringing this project a decade after Baahubali: The Beginning first hit theatres. Naturally, many are wondering when the next feature film in the franchise will arrive and whether there are any plans for it at the moment.

Baahubali 3: What Did The Producer Say About The Franchise’s Future?

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda confirmed that Baahubali: The Epic marks the beginning of the second phase of the franchise. Furthermore, he expressed his belief that there are plenty of stories left to explore within the world of Baahubali, according to 123 Telugu. Rumors have been circulating online about a supposed announcement for Baahubali 3 in the post-credit scene of Baahubali: The Epic.

However, Yarlagadda dismissed these claims, confirming that there will be no announcement of the next installment in the post-credits. He also mentioned, “There is still a lot more work to be done for the third part.” Yet, he offered fans a glimmer of hope by adding, “We might have some other surprise,” but at the same time, he clarified that it won’t be related to the next feature film installment.

Baahubali Franchise Box Office

As reported earlier, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion together managed to earn a cumulative 1,451 crore from the domestic market alone. This means the franchise needs just 49 crore more to reach the 1,500 crore milestone, a figure that could be achieved with the release of Baahubali: The Epic. Breaking down the 1,451 crore total, Baahubali: The Beginning contributed 420 crore, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion added 1,031 crore.

