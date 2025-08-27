Everyone was excited ever since it was announced that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali and its sequel would be arriving in the theaters as a single combined film. Now, to be honest, I have been one of the biggest Rajamouli fans ever since Magadheera! I already knew his world when Baahubali arrived, but I had a newfound respect for the man when I witnessed the world of Baahubali!

The major takeaway for the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nasser, along with Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, was the hookline which arrived as the cliffhanger of the first part – Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara!

I think this line was the second biggest line for Indian Cinema after Rishte Mein To Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain, surpassing every other hookline that existed! In fact, the major publicity for Baahubali Part 2 rode on this single hook line since the nation wanted to know why Baahubali was killed. The second part told the story in detail!

But now that I know, Katappa ne Baahubali ko Kyun maara, will the experience of Baahubali be the same while watching the film in the theaters? It would simply mean watching the film without one of the biggest climax twists of Indian Cinema! And, as an audience, the teaser of the combined film might not have impressed me for the same reason!

When the film arrived, it became a phenomenon. I watched it in the theaters 4 times. But, am I excited to watch it again as a full combined film presented as Baahubali The Epic? I am clearly not sure! More so, because the new mastered teaser does not offer any excitement! Probably, if Rajamouli had presented the BTS of the film and added it to the new film, I would still be eager to watch it!

But no, right now, I am not in the mood to chant Jai Mahishmati!

