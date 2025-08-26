Manish Malhotra is a man who has spent years dressing and styling our superstars making them look like a dream on screen. Now, he decided to dress and style love in the most good looking way he could have making a shade of love wear Gulzar Sahab’s words and radiate magic with Vishal Bhardwaj’s music in the upcoming romantic film Gustaakh Ishq!

The teaser of the film has been dropped with the initial verses of a song titled Ool-Jalool Ishq! While the song starts with Nikamma Befizool phir bhi quobool hai in Papon’s voice. What follows next is another soulful line by Gulzar Sahab – Udaasi mein hanste hain, khush ho to rote hain, Ye musaafir Mohabbat ke, ye bade ajeeb hote hain – in Naseeruddin Shah’s playful voice.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the best part about the Gustaakh Ishq teaser is its dreaminess. It is not fast paced and takes you to that old school romance with visuals of a love soaked coupled played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Verma.

Having Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar reunite for a film score is a massive win, and their magic is felt instantly. The music and poetry are what truly anchor the teaser, promising a film with a soul. Then, there’s the casting. Vijay Varma is a revelation in his romantic avatar whil Fatima Sana Shaikh looks equally at home in this vintage world. A sharp Naseeruddin Shah adds a layer of intrigue leaving you wanting for more.

Gustaakh Ishq teaser is a bold, beautiful move by Manish Malhotra and his team as they take the risk on a movie which is an ode to a bygone era of romance. They’re not playing it safe; they’re betting on the power of poetry, music, and raw emotion. Its success will depend entirely on how well it connects with the audience on an emotional level.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

