It has been a long time since Bollywood dared to try something that is totally out of the box and truly different. In the last decade, Luv Ranjan, surprised everyone with probably, one of the longest monologue on romance and frustration nailed by Kartik Aaryan. A decade later, Luv Ranjan brings a comedy that is silent! And the trailer of Ufff Ye Siyapaa is ensuring some laughter if not all!

While, I might not be entirely impressed with the trailer of this film that is a little Mr Beanish, a little Golmaal and a lot of Barfi in its treatment, I might give full marks for the effort this film might have taken to bring a silent comedy in the theaters!

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Ufff Ye Siyapaa is a comedy of errors, misunderstanding, and obviously chaos led by Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, and Omkar Kapoor. The film is betting big on expressions over words, but I am betting everything on AR Rahman’s music for this quirky comedy!

The best part of the trailer, obviously is its concept. Amidst a chaos of action and romance in the theaters, a silent comedy might be the breath of fresh air we might not know, but definitely need. The trailer is entirely dependant on situational comedy that highlights th sheer absurdity of the situations in the protagonist Sohum Shah‘s life whose believes he is having an affair with the padosi!

While the no-dialogue concept is Ufff Ye Siyapaa’s biggest strength, it could also be its biggest weakness if the film does not deliver what it is promising, and there might be a slight chance that the film falls towards the latter side!

The plot, which seems to involve a drug parcel and multiple corpses, also feels a little over-the-top, even for a dark comedy, forget a slapstick. So from here onwards, it could only be saved by some hilarious and mind-blowing gags. The film is definitely an experiment, but the trailer has left me dicey. Luv Ranjan and his team are taking a huge risk, but it’s a calculated one. But the film’s success depends entirely on how well it executes this unique format!

Have a look at the trailer here.

