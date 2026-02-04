Dhurandhar exceeded expectations and became a worldwide box office monster. A few days ago, the film crossed 1350 crore gross, and in the next few days, it’ll conclude its theatrical run. Such a success has led everyone to speculate about the epic potential of Dhurandhar 2. Backed by the goodwill of part 1, expectations are sky high for the sequel, and even with decent content, it would go bonkers. But will it be able to become the No. 1 Indian movie franchise of all time? Let’s discuss it below!

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, the first installment of the Dhurandhar franchise has left everyone stunned with its performance. Even after spending over 50 days in theaters, the film is still minting moolah, pushing its global tally higher. According to the recent update, it has earned a staggering 1352.88 crores globally.

Dhurandhar 2 carries a huge potential

With a terrific performance of part 1, the stage is set for Dhurandhar 2 to explode. Scheduled to release on March 19, the film is likely to register an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office despite a clash with Yash’s Toxic. With good word of mouth, it can touch the 1000 crore milestone, and if word of mouth is extraordinary, just like part 1, it might even target a mammoth 1500 crore gross at the worldwide box office. With such potential for part 2, Dhurandhar aims to become the highest-grossing Indian movie franchise of all time.

How much does Dhurandhar need to become the No. 1 Indian movie franchise at the worldwide box office?

For those who don’t know, Baahubali is currently the highest-grossing Indian movie franchise at the worldwide box office, with a massive sum of 2450 crore gross. Out of 2450 crore gross, 650 crores have been contributed by Baahubali: The Beginning, and 1800 crores have been contributed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

As of now, Dhurandhar‘s global sum stands at 1352.88 crore gross, and needs 1097.13 crores more to overtake the Baahubali franchise. Since part 1 is still running in theaters, it is expected to add a couple of more crores to the tally, leaving a target of 1090+ crores for Dhurandhar 2. As discussed above, the Dhurandhar sequel will explode with positive word of mouth, and the target of 1090 + crores looks well within reach. Exciting days ahead!

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 20: Needs Only 66 Lakh To Hit This Milestone For Jiiva Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News