Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as a good success story at the Indian box office, and now, after spending 23 days in theaters, it has started showing signs of slowing down. For Chiranjeevi, it turned out to be the first-ever 200 crore net grosser. Also, a few days back, it surpassed Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, becoming the seventh-highest-grossing Telugu film in the post-COVID era. How much does it need to grab the sixth spot? Let’s find out!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Telugu action-comedy entertainer fell below the 1 crore mark on its fourth Monday, earning 95 lakh. Yesterday, on the fourth Tuesday, it remained steady and earned 95 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 209.05 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross domestic sum of 246.67 crores.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Week 2 – 22.8 crores

Day 19 – 1.1 crores

Day 20 – 1.6 crores

Day 21 – 2.5 crores

Day 22 – 95 lakh

Day 23 – 95 lakh

Total – 209.05 crores

To conclude its run as the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film post-COVID

With 209.05 crores in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is currently the seventh-highest-grossing Telugu film in India in the post-COVID era. To claim the sixth spot, it must beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which earned 267.55 crores during its run. So, to grab the sixth spot, the Chiranjeevi starrer has an impossible target of earning 58.51 crores more; thus, it will conclude the run in the same seventh position.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Telugu films at the Indian box office post-COVID (net collection):

Pushpa 2 – 1234.1 crores RRR – 782.2 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 646.31 crores Salaar – 406.45 crores Devara – 292.47 crores Pushpa – 267.55 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 209.05 crores (23 days) HanuMan – 201.91 crores OG – 194.16 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores

More about the film

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood biggie released in theaters on January 12. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, making it the second-most-expensive film of Chiranjeevi, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (275 crores). It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

