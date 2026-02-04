Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has turned out to be a pleasant surprise for Kollywood in 2026. Released amid low to fair expectations, the film has performed brilliantly so far, given its modest budget. Currently in its third week, the film has shown signs of slowing, but it is expected to remain in theaters for at least two more weeks. In the meantime, it has come closer to one significant milestone at the Indian box office.

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Tamil political satire film maintained a steady pace on its third Tuesday, day 20, earning 30 lakh. Compared to day 19’s 35 lakh, it’s a 14.28% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 29.34 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 34.62 crore gross. From the present position, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 34-37 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Week 2 – 7.34 crores

Day 16 – 30 lakh

Day 17 – 60 lakh

Day 18 – 70 lakh

Day 19 – 35 lakh

Day 20 – 30 lakh

Total – 29.34 crores

Nears a significant milestone

With 29.34 crores already in the kitty, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is just 66 lakh away from hitting the 30 crore milestone in net collection. The feat is expected to be achieved in the next three days. With this, it’ll become Jiiva’s first film as a lead in the post-COVID era to earn 30 crore net. Before it, his 83 achieved the feat, but that film featured Jiiva in a supporting role. All other releases stayed below the 15 crore mark.

Budget and returns

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made at an estimated budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 29.34 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 19.34 crores. Calculated further, it equals 193.4% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 29.34 crores

ROI – 19.34 crores

ROI% – 193.4%

Verdict – Super Hit

