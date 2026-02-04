Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 has a freeway at the ticket windows. There’s no notable release until the arrival of Valentine’s Day releases in Bollywood. The epic war action drama is making the most of the opportunity and has recorded a terrific Tuesday. But where does it stand compared to Gadar 2? Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the official figures, Border 2 earned 6.69 crores on day 12. The discounted ticket prices have been helping keep up the momentum amid the mid-week blues. It saw a slight jump from 6.52 crores garnered on the second Tuesday. There’s slight competition from Mardaani 3 and Dhurandhar, but Anurag Singh’s directorial is dominating the screens.

The overall box office collection in India stands at 315.10 crores net after 12 days. Border 2 is made on a reported budget of 275 crores. In 12 days, the makers have registered returns of 40.10 crores. Including taxes, the gross total has come to 371.81 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 244.97 crores

Day 8: 12.53 crores

Day 9: 20.17 crores

Day 10: 24.22 crores

Day 11: 6.52 crores

Day 12: 6.69 crores

Total: 315.10 crores

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Box Office

After Dhurandhar, Border 2 was expected to be the next big blockbuster in Bollywood. However, the Republic Day 2026 release is lagging behind Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film, Gadar 2.

In 12 days, Gadar 2 had accumulated 400.7 crores at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol‘s latest release is lagging by a considerable margin of 85.60 crores. With Valentine’s Day releases arriving on February 13, beating his highest-grossing film of all time will remain out of reach.

Border 2 Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 315.10 crores

ROI: 14.58%

India gross: 371.81 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol Starrer Surpasses Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News