Rani Mukerji has returned as Shivani Shivaji Roy six years later, post-Mardaani 2, but the run has been underwhelming so far. During the opening weekend, the film displayed a decent trend, with healthy jumps recorded on Saturday and Sunday. After 17 crore+ came during the first weekend, everyone was looking forward to the film’s performance on the first Monday, day 4, and guess what? It has passed the Monday test!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Bollywood action-thriller earned 2.4 crores on its first Monday, day 4. Compared to the opening day of 4 crores, it dropped by 40%, representing a good hold. Overall, the film has earned 19.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 23.18 crore gross. Today, on day 5, a jump is expected due to discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday), pushing the film closer to the 25 crore mark.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4 crores

Day 2 – 6 crores

Day 3 – 7.25 crores

Day 4 – 2.4 crores

Total – 19.65 crores

Is Mardaani 3 on the right track?

The score of 19.65 crores looks decent in isolation, but it’s clearly not enough considering the cost of Mardaani 3. Reportedly, the film was made at a budget of 60 crores (including P&A), meaning it must earn 60 crore net to enter the safe zone. Given the current pace and the fact that Border 2 is going strong, the 60 crore target seems unachievable. To emerge as a clean success, it needs to put in extra efforts besides just fetching decent numbers at the Indian box office.

In the absence of new competitors, Mardaani 3 has a scope of doing well, so let’s see how things unfold in the coming days.

More about the film

The action-thriller is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film was released in theaters on January 30 and is a sequel to Mardaani 2 (2019).

