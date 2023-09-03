Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 24 (Early Trends): Both the Sunny Deol starrer and the Akshay Kumar starrer have been enjoying a successful run in theatres for over three weeks now. Despite locking horns at the box office, both films have been ringing the cash registers.

Interestingly, Anil Sharma’s directorial took a larger share in the box office battle. The film made an impressive debut, raking in Rs 40 crore, while the Akshay Kumar starrer earned nearly 10 crore on its opening day. The Sunny Deol starrer is entering the 500 crore club today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As OMG 2 and Gadar 2 stepped into their fourth week in theatres, they continued to captivate audiences, undeterred by the competition posed by Dream Girl 2. Both movies are maintaining their robust performance in this ongoing box office showdown. Early trends suggest that Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has garnered an estimated Rs 7-8 crore* on its 24th day, propelling its total earnings to approximately Rs 500.37-501.37 crore*. To provide some context, the film had amassed around Rs 493.37 crore by the end of its 23rd day.

Amidst these unfolding developments, Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 finds itself engaged in an intense battle with formidable opponents such as Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. Early trends indicate that the movie has successfully accumulated an estimated Rs 1.50-2.50 crore* on its 24th day in theatres. With these recent figures, the film’s total earnings now surpass the 144-crore mark.

Now both the films have 4 more days to go since Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release on September 7. Most of the screens will be allocated to the upcoming actioner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Overseas): Shah Rukh Khan To Create History With His Midweek Release By Registering $5M+ Collection?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News