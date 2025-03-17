Prabhas fans have multiple reasons to celebrate. Salaar is returning to the big screens this Friday. But that’s not his only film! Baahubali: The Beginning is also reportedly re-releasing on its 10th year anniversary. It has the potential to unlock a massive milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for an interesting update!

Revisiting Domestic Box Office

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 1 was released on July 10, 2015. It was a massive phenomenon nationwide. It earned a whopping 120 crores in the Hindi belt alone, becoming the 6th highest-grosser of the year. At the Indian box office, Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer raked in lifetime collections of 420 crores net (all languages included).

Worldwide Box Office

Baahubali was the first time that brought SS Rajamouli worldwide fame. Today, his fandom includes leading filmmakers like the Avatar helmer James Cameron. The first installment of Prabhas starrer at the worldwide box office minted 589 crores gross.

Re-Release Potential

With only 11 crores more in the kitty, Baahubali: The Beginning will next the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office. It will join the leagues of Prabhas’ other films, including Salaar (615.26 crores), Kalki 2898 AD (1054.67 crores) and Baahubali (1800 crores).

That’s not it, Baahubali 1 will also be competing against Salaar, Sanam Teri Kasam, among others to become the highest-grossing re-release in India. It will have to earn over 36 crores to achieve the milestone, unless Salaar creates new records in the coming days.

Check out the highest-grossing re-releases in India:

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores *

* Tumbbad – 38 crores

Ghilli – 27 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores

Titanic – 18 crores

As hinted by the producers, Baahubali: The Beginning will likely re-release on July 10, 2025, on the occasion of its 10th year anniversary.

*denotes estimates

