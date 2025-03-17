Pushpa 2 is currently the highest-grossing Indian film, all languages included. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now making noise over the release window of the third installment. Producer Ravi Shankar has confirmed a 2028 release and we immediately have our minds on this massive record Pushpa 3: The Rampage has the potential to unlock before Yash’s KGF Chapter 3. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa franchise at the box office

Allu Arjun starrer has been a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, was a super-duper hit in the Hindi belt with profits of 430%. But it was Pushpa 2: The Rise that surpassed all expectations, setting new benchmarks for every Indian film in history.

Check out the total box office collections of the Pushpa franchise in all languages below:

Pushpa: 268 crore

Pushpa 2: 1265.97

Total: 1533.97 crores

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s franchise is the one and only to have achieved the 1500 crore milestone in India. In fact, Pushpa 3: The Rampage needs to earn around 482 crores to become the first-ever franchise to unlock the 2000 crore club.

Pushpa vs KGF franchise

Yash led KGF Chapter 2 was the second film after Baahubali 2 that made South Indian cinema shine bright at the national level. It is now the third highest-grossing film in India, with lifetime collections of 865 crores (all languages included). Pushpa 2: The Rule is now at the #1 spot, while Baahubali 2 ranks second.

Take a look at the box office collections earned by the KGF franchise in all languages:

KGF Chapter 1: 186 crores

KGF Chapter 2: 865 crores

Total: 1051 crores

KGF Chapter 3 is currently in the works. However, the franchise has yet to unlock the 1500 crore milestone. Even if the third installment of Yash starrer arrives before Pushpa 3, it will need over 949 crores to achieve the 2000 crore milestone. Although it will have the potential, given the massive craze for the franchise, it will really have to live upto the expectations to reach that far at the box office.

If we speak realistically, Pushpa 3: The Rampage has more chances to unlock the historic 2000 crore milestone for the first ever time in Indian cinema. Rest, time will tell!

More about Pushpa 3

Producer Ravi Shankar has confirmed that Pushpa 3 is heading for a 2028 release. Allu Arjun has a film with Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas that he will complete before beginning Part 3. On the other hand, director Sukumar will direct Ram Charan in his next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

