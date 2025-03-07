Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s political action thriller Game Changer is all set to have its highly awaited digital premiere in Hindi this month. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar, recognized for his elite work in Tamil cinema, this gripping drama is packed with high-octane action and powerful performances.

The movie stars Ram Charan, who plays dual roles as an IAS officer named Ram Nandan and his father, Appanna. It also features Kiara Advani as Ram’s love interest. SJ Suryah, Anjali Prakash Raj, and several other stars are also part of the film’s ensemble, with the former playing the main antagonist.

Game Changer is all set to have its World Digital Premiere in Hindi on ZEE5 on March 7th, 2025! The movie was released across theatres in India on January 10th, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranthi holiday!

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer revolves around the life of Ram Nandan (played by Ram Charan), who is determined to expose corruption within the political system after a tragedy strikes his family. His father, Appanna, had dreams of a corruption-free society, and Ram is committed to realizing that vision despite facing formidable opposition from the corrupt Chief Minister Bobbil Mopidevi, portrayed by SJ Suryah.

Will Ram overcome the corrupt forces bent on destroying him, or will the deadly political game consume him? To find the answers you can catch the high-stakes action and drama in Hindi on ZEE5 from March 7th, 2025, onwards.

